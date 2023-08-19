Five Non-Rookie Steelers Players To Watch Closely In Second Preseason Game Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of 2023 Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. This will serve as the team’s only home exhibition contest this year. While there will understandably continue to be lots of eyes on the Steelers 2023 draft picks and other rookies that should play tonight against the Bills, I wanted to highlight five non-rookie players I feel need to be watched very closely in the team’s second preseason contest as well.

OFFENSE:

T Chukwuma Okorafor – The Steelers first-team offense only played ten snaps in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fortunately that possession ended with a touchdown. That series, however, wasn’t a great one for Okorafor as he allowed two hurries in seven pass blocking opportunities. He was the lowest graded Steelers offensive lineman in that first preseason game and thus needs a better showing Saturday night. The Steelers’ offense should see more playing time in their second preseason game and Okorafor needs to step it up.

QB Mitch Trubisky – In the preseason opener, Trubisky was predictably the second quarterback inserted into the game after starter Kenny Pickett and company exited. He was also saddled with playing behind the second-team offensive, which included Kendrick Green at center. Trubisky played all of nine snaps last Friday against the Buccaneers and completed just one of four pass attempts for 10 yards with one deep interception down the right sideline. His one completion was a nice one, however, to tight end/fullback Connor Heyward on third down. Here’s to a better showing Saturday night from the Steelers’ backup.

DEFENSE:

ILB Elandon Roberts – In the preseason opener last Friday against the Buccaneers, Roberts played all of two defensive snaps. That was it and into the game came fellow ILB Kwon Alexander, who played 23 total snaps in that contest along with ILB Cole Holcomb, who played 25 in total. The Steelers should have most of their defensive players in uniform and playing Saturday night so it will be interesting to see if Roberts can get a lot more snaps in this second preseason game. Will he also be asked to play some on special teams in this game against the Bills? We’ll see.

S Keanu Neal – Just like Roberts, Neal was a new addition this past offseason. After missing some practice time in training camp due to an injury, Neal was held out of the preseason opener last Friday night against the Buccaneers. He’s presumably healthy now and ready for action so he should make his Steelers debut Saturday night and possibly as the starting strong safety.

The Steelers’ defense will have communication high on their agenda Saturday night so that’s yet another reason to get Neal some playing time. It will also be interesting to watch for Neal as a possible part of a three-safety sub-package against the Bills on top of everything else.

SPECIALISTS:

P Pressley Harvin III – After watching his competition, fellow P Braden Mann, play exclusively in the preseason opener, Harvin figures to have the center stage Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Bills. While Mann doesn’t seem to be threatening to win the punting job, Harvin might not be a lock to see his third season with the team and especially if he can’t become more consistent than he has been in his first two seasons.

Remember, the Steelers have recently gone the route of a veteran punter just ahead of a season starting. It happened a few years ago with Dustin Colquitt, who was signed shortly before Week One of the 2020 season. In short, Harvin has an opportunity to make a statement Saturday night that he deserves to remain the Steelers’ punter.