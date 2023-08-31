Film Room: What S Keanu Neal Brings to the Steelers’ Defense

In an offseason that’s seen the Pittsburgh Steelers bolster their roster with headline-grabbing stars like future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson and Super Bowl champion Isaac Seumalo, it’s easy for some acquisitions to fly under the radar. But seasoned fans and analysts alike shouldn’t sleep on the addition of safety Keanu Neal, a player whose dynamic skills will be a chess piece in Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin’s game plan week in and week out in 2023.

Drafted 17th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal cut his teeth in the league with two standout seasons that saw him rack up over 100 tackles each year and force a remarkable eight fumbles. While injuries derailed his momentum, limiting him to just four games across two seasons, Neal reemerged with Dallas and Tampa Bay in a Swiss Army knife role, showcasing his prowess as both a strong safety and an inside linebacker, primarily in box defense scenarios.

The man’s got pedigree, grit, and versatility—three cornerstone traits that Pittsburgh loves in its defenders. So, let’s break down the film from this preseason and zero in on what exactly Neal brings to the Steelers defense.

Neal only played in 20 snaps across the Steelers’ final two preseason games, but he still put some good things on tape.

Facing off against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, Neal showcased his signature strength: operating efficiently in the box. Tasking smaller slot receivers with blocking Neal is akin to bringing a knife to a gunfight. Neal flows with the play and nimbly slips through a gap to thwart the running back’s cutback attempt.

Another thing to notice here is Neal’s hit power. It’s something he was known for coming out of the University of Florida. Neal had a reputation for delivering hits that could, quite literally, turn the lights out on opponents. While the new rules of the game hinder the full use of that ability, make no mistake: Neal still packs a punch. When he makes contact, the opposing player rarely, if ever, falls forward.

Let’s take another look at a rep in which Neal is operating in the box. This time right on the line of scrimmage. Once again, he’s able to slice through the offensive line and position himself squarely in the running back’s cutback lane.

While Neal may not complete the tackle on this play, his presence alone forces the running back into an extra jump cut. That momentary hesitation provides just enough time for OLB Alex Highsmith to break free and finish the play with a tackle.

Neal’s ability to disrupt the flow of the offense, even when he’s not the one making the final play, illustrates the ripple effect his contributions can have across the Steelers’ defensive unit, especially in the running game.

Switching gears, let’s rewind to that preseason matchup against Atlanta to examine Neal’s capabilities in pass coverage. Initially, the defense is aligned in a 2-high safety look. Yet, post-snap, we observe a calculated rotation among the safeties, shifting Neal into what’s commonly referred to as a “robber” technique.

In this role, Neal becomes the lurker in the middle of the field, poised to jump passing routes or assist in run support. The “robber” position allows him to capitalize on his instincts and vision, surveying the quarterback’s eyes and reacting swiftly to the unfolding action.

After the ball is snapped, Neal’s eyes lock onto the quarterback, reading the play as it unfolds. Anticipating an inside crossing route, he charges forward, poised to deliver a hit that would make even seasoned receivers wince. Fortune favors the receiver, however, as the route turns out to be a whip route.

Instantly recognizing the change, Neal pivots and charges the receiver, wrapping him up, effectively snuffing out any chance for additional yards after the catch.

The range and speed here, show me Neal still has it. That’s a great play to come from the opposite hash to make a tackle outside the numbers.

From the end zone view, you can appreciate the nuance of Neal’s play. He’s locked onto the quarterback’s eyes, reading his intentions before bursting toward the throw with laser-like focus.

Added bonus props to Neal for not body-slamming the opponent here. It was a bigger tight end so maybe he couldn’t have anyway, but when you see defensive backs wrapped around guys’ waists like that, too often you see them go for the slam resulting in a 15-yard penalty. Veteran move by Neal to simply ride him out of bounds.

In wrapping up our film-room study, Keanu Neal stands out as a seasoned veteran who brings a solid presence to the Steelers’ secondary. While he may not be a game-changer in the traditional sense, his experience and skill set offer a reliable option on the back end of the defense. Particularly against the run, Neal’s capabilities shine when he’s in the box or positioned near the line of scrimmage. Keep an eye on him; his impact will be felt in the small, yet crucial, moments that often go unnoticed but can make a meaningful difference.