Film Room: Najee Harris Quiets Outside Concerns In Extended Preseason Work Against Falcons

In the days leading up to the preseason finale on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers third-year running back Najee Harris heard all the noise.

That noise was the hot takes and endless chatter about second-year undrafted running back Jaylen Warren possibly being the better running back overall and that Warren should surpass Harris in the pecking order in Pittsburgh.

Sure, Warren had the 62-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium and had a nice 10-yard run at Raymond James Stadium in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was just that: talk.

Harris’ job as the bellcow starting running back was never really in jeopardy in the Steelers’ eyes. Leading into Thursday’s preseason finale Harris had just three total touches — two carries for six yards and one catch for minus-one yard. The Steelers were limiting the workload to have him fresh and healthy heading into the season, where the games count and the touches are truly important.

On Thursday night though, Harris got an extended look and took advantage of it against the Falcons.

Harris rushed for 18 yards on four carries with one touchdown. He added 16 yards on one reception, looking like the Harris many should expect in 2023.

Let’s dive into the tape.

Right away in Atlanta, Harris showed that he was fresh and itching to showcase himself as the high-level talent he always has been and was widely considered coming out of Alabama.

Vision has been an issue at times for Harris, but with a rebuilt offensive line in front of him, the holes will be there; Harris just has to find them. He got off to a fast start Thursday.

Harris does a nice job of pressing the line of scrimmage here with some speed, but still has enough patience to let the blocks develop in front of him.

Look at the movement left guard Isaac Seumalo creates at the point of attack, too. Harris does a good job of reading the play, cutting off of Seumalo’s hip and rumbling downhill for 12 yards through a gaping hole. He’s not used to seeing that much time and space with the football in his hands.

Really nice job by center Mason Cole to seal that lane, too, giving Harris a clearing to run right behind him into the second level.

A few plays later, after Kenny Pickett’s big strike to George Pickens, Harris got the call at the goal line.

Really nice job by Harris to avoid the early penetration, sidestep it without losing speed or force and then barreling into the end zone for the score, still standing even after taking contact.

Nothing too fancy, just put your head down and find the end zone. By the way, that was right guard Kendrick Green’s guy who got in quickly after Green fell to the turf.

On the next drive the Steelers got Harris going in the passing game, executing a screen very well, leading to a 16-yard gain.

Yes, you read that right: a well-executed screen by the Steelers.

I really like the way Harris sells this screen. He does a good job stepping up at the snap into the middle of the pocket to act as a pass protector, staying square to the line of scrimmage in the process to sell it. He’s not rushed though and does a really good job of leaking out under control, gliding into space and getting his head around to find the football.

After that there’s wide open space in front of him.

A better block by Pat Freiermuth would have freed up Mason Cole to get out in front of him more, but Harris rumbles for 16 yards and has the Steelers clicking early on the drive.

On his final touch of the day, Harris showed off great elusiveness overall, creating something out of nothing.

With Green getting blown back into the backfield right into Harris’ path, the third-year running back is light on his feet and is able to bounce back inside to keep Green between him and the defender.

The footwork is remarkable on the right. Light on his feet, always moving forward while searching for space, consistently keeping his base underneath him.

It’s only a 5-yard run, but Harris didn’t try to do too much after the play blew up due to a failed assignment. He fell forward and had a successful run on first down. A job well done, and he dished out punishment at the end of the run, too.

After clamoring for reps in the preseason finale all week from his coaches, Harris got a handful of them and made the most of the work, setting himself up to head into the regular season with good tape behind him in the preseason.

With a rebuilt offensive line that has good pieces in place, and a healthy, intriguing 1-2 punch in Harris and Warren, Pittsburgh looks like a legitimate power in the run game entering 2023.