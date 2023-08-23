Film Room: Kenny Pickett’s Pocket-Presence Evolution From Year 1 to Year 2

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dominant first two preseason games, the hype train has fully left the station. A large part of that is due to the sudden explosive nature of an offense that hardly provided a splash a year ago. So far, the first-team offense has led three drives for three touchdowns. Not bad, huh?

Kenny Pickett this preseason: ♦️ 88.2 PFF grade

♦️ 9/11

♦️ 113 yards

♦️ 2 TDs, 0 INTs

♦️ 149.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/UTU2e0cmYt — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2023

There’s no surprise that a large part of that maturation of the offense comes on the back of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett taking the proverbial next step. Although he’s been on the field for just 17 snaps across two games, his newfound pocket presence has already turned heads. Let’s delve into what’s changed for Pickett and the nuances of his improved pocket movement.

To give a clearer picture of how Pickett has improved, we must take a step back and take a look at some instances from last season when we saw him carry over some bad habits from college to his professional career (who hasn’t done that as an early adult).

Recall that Week Seven game against Miami? This a moment I was really rooting for Pickett to step up in the pocket and fire a strike to WR Chase Claypool in the middle of the field. Sure, LT Dan Moore Jr. struggling with a bull rush might’ve thrown Pickett off a bit, but there was space to operate.

Chances are, Pickett wasn’t thrilled re-watching that play, especially with it ending in a holding penalty.

Below is another example. This time in Week Six against Tampa Bay. Pickett had a golden opportunity to connect with Claypool, who was gearing up for a sluggo from the slot. Keep an eye on that safety on the top hash. He bites on the slant, leaving a window open as Claypool pivots to go deep. But instead of owning the pocket, Pickett bails into pressure and has to throw it away.

It’s another big missed opportunity in his young career. Those will happen to everyone as they learn what they can and cannot do in the NFL.

Finally, here’s one against Philadelphia last season. The pocket couldn’t be prettier than that to step into. Instead, he bails into pressure again and has to throw it away.

Bringing it back to this year, Pickett looks calm and composed when moving in the pocket and constantly has his eyes downfield looking for a play.

Case in point: the recent preseason game against Buffalo. The offensive line gives a bit, allowing pressure through the B-gap as both EDGE and defensive tackle target the same spot. In the past, Pickett might’ve darted left or right, trying to avoid the pressure. But today’s Pickett? He navigates up and out of the pocket, all while maintaining a poised stance, always primed to throw. And it pays off — he nails that third-down conversion, finding Allen Robinson II, who’s smartly tucked into the soft spot of the zone defense,

Here’s another similar example from Pickett. Now, he doesn’t technically have to exit this pocket, but what I’m appreciating is his choice to move up and out instead of his past tendency to loop back and out. Checking out the All-22 sideline view, it’s clear his options downfield aren’t open. Yet, by working parallel to the line of scrimmage, he offers Robinson a chance to reposition and become an option.

The throw may end up a tad high, but Robinson likely comes down with this had the defensive back not gotten to him a tad early (play was not flagged). The execution is not all the way there, but the process is.

Now, here’s a play from the first preseason game that is a little different from the others as Pickett doesn’t have the opportunity to step up into the pocket. The Buccaneers’ EDGE beats the right tackle inside off the snap. Yet, what’s striking here isn’t just the play’s outcome, but the palpable confidence Pickett exudes.

Take a closer look and note the poise in his movement. Always keeping his eyes up as he works downhill towards his target, both hands on the ball, he RIPS it, no hesitation, connecting with Diontae Johnson on a third and 10.

Great rep.

One last play to take a look at before wrapping up. Once again, the right tackle finds himself bested right off the snap, this time on the outside. Pickett again, works up the pocket and out of danger. While he does end up getting taken down, he’s able to get rid of the ball safely and not take a sack.

The play might not make the highlight reel, but it undeniably underscores a significant transformation in Pickett’s game. It’s clear that he’s dedicated his offseason to refining these exact moments.

Now let’s wrap this all together, with a side-by-side view and breakdown (on second replay of GIF) of Pickett’s overall pocket presence from Year One compared to Year Two:

A completely different player confidence and awareness-wise.

While I’m basing my observations on a limited 17-rep window across two games, the evidence is compelling. Pickett appears to have undergone a mental reboot, casting aside his previous tendencies to hastily exit pockets. This newfound discipline and pocket poise hint at a promising trajectory for the young quarterback as he heads into Year Two.