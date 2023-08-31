ESPN Names Announcers For Steelers Week 2 Monday Night Matchup Against Browns

Just a week ago, we found out the names that will be announcing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular season home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10th. Now, we know who will be covering the game the very next week in the booth.
According to Derek Volner of ESPN Press Room, Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call the Browns at Steelers in Week Two of the regular season. The game kicks off at 8:15PM EST in Pittsburgh and will be aired on ABC as well as available to stream on ESPN+.
Pittsburgh’s Week Two matchup against Cleveland with be part of a Sept. 18 double-header with the New Orleans Saints playing at the Carolina Panthers at 7:15PM EST on ESPN.
Buck and Aikman called Pittsburgh’s Week 12 game last season against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 28, a game the Steelers won, 24-17. Buck and Aikman were also on the call for Pittsburgh’s wild game against the Cleveland Browns back in 2019 on Thursday Night Football. At the end of the Steelers’ 21-7 win, Browns DE Myles Garrett swung QB Mason Rudolph’s helmet at him after the play, escalating into a big conflict on the field that resulted in multiple players getting fined and suspended.
Here’s hoping that Pittsburgh and Cleveland’s matchup this time around doesn’t result in anything close to what we witnessed the last time Buck and Aikman called in their matchup. Regardless, Buck and Aikman are known as one of the best announcing crews in the league, having worked together for years. Both shared the booth together for FOX before both signed multi-year deals with ESPN prior to the start of last season.
They are joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who began her career with ESPN back in 2000. She spent time covering the NFL, NBA, and Olympic Games for ESPN and ABC before taking on a role with ESPN’s Monday Night Football back in 2012.