Announcers Named For Pittsburgh’s Week 1 Matchup Against The 49ers

While we eagerly await the kickoff to the regular season when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10, we now know who will be calling the contest from the booth.

According to Rudy Martzke, Fox Sports will have Joe Davis and Daryl “Moose” Johnston announcing the Steelers’ Week One home game against the San Francisco 49ers with Pam Oliver on the sidelines.

Davis has been commentating since 2009, working his way up the ranks calling football, basketball, baseball, and hockey games. He was hired by Fox Sports in 2014 to call college football and basketball games as well as Major League Baseball and NFL contests. He is the current voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers while still working other sporting events for Fox Sports.

Johnston is a former NFL player, suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-1999. He played fullback and had a strong relationship with HOF RB Emmitt Smith, being his lead blocker for much of his career as Smith would go on to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Johnston moved on to broadcasting in 2003, spending time with NFL Total Access and becoming a regular with Fox in 2017, having worked with Oliver since 2020.

Oliver began her broadcasting career back in 1985 as a reporter and worked her way up the ranks, joining EPSN in 1993. She spent time with TNT covering the NBA from 2005-2009 and then moved to FOX, being the station’s No. 2 sideline reporter to Erin Andrews. Oliver has remained in that role with FOX ever since.

Given the way that the Steelers have been playing this preseason as well as how the 49ers finished out the 2022 season, there’s a good chance the game is nationally televised at the 1 PM EST time slot. It should be a competitive game from start to finish, and a great first test to see how much Pittsburgh has improved from the end of last season to the start of 2023.