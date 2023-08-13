Elijah Riley Made A Strong Case For Pittsburgh’s Slot CB Job Against Tampa Bay

While players like TE Pat Freiermuth and DL Larry Ogunjobi don’t have to worry about making the 53-man roster, many Steelers are currently battling for a roster spot. With only three preseason games prior to roster cuts, the importance of each snap is vital for these fringe-roster guys who are trying to make a good impression on the coaching staff. One player that made a strong case to make Pittsburgh’s regular-season roster on Friday night was DB Elijah Riley, who showed out in multiple ways to help his standing.

Riley has been in the mix for the slot cornerback position during training camp, battling with the likes of CBs Duke Dawson and Chandon Sullivan for playing time inside. Dawson unfortunately appeared to suffer a knee injury that may affect his chances of making the roster while Sullivan had a rather bland performance in Tampa Bay. Riley, on the other hand, stood out, recording three total tackles and a tackle for loss. He showed the run-down skill set Pittsburgh is looking for in its slot defender, coming off the edge hard on a blitz in the clip below to make a tackle in the backfield.

While playing mostly safety during his time in the NFL, Riley played most of his college ball at cornerback while at Army, helping ease the transition to the slot. He appears comfortable there and has shown the right mentality to mix it up with physicality near the line of scrimmage, like former Steelers CB Mike Hilton did.

Riley was effective on defense and also made his presence felt on special teams. He served as the backup to S Miles Killebrew on the punt team as the upback and got down the field to make a special teams tackle on the punt coverage team. As a fringe-roster guy, Riley will be expected to play a big role for ST Coordinator Danny Smith on special teams. Riley appears up for the task, showing that same aggressiveness and urgency as he does playing defense.

It was just one performance in the preseason, but Riley made quite the first impression in in his bid be kept on the 53-man roster. He showcased value as a special teamer as well as fitting the role Pittsburgh needs from him as an early-down nickel who can blitz and play the run. We’ll see if Riley can keep up this performance going forward, but for now, he should be considered the favorite in the clubhouse to win Pittsburgh’s nickel corner job.