‘Doing A Really Good Job:’ Mike Tomlin Likes How Joey Porter Jr. Is Adjusting To NFL Rules

Transitioning from college to the NFL is hard for all rookies, especially those playing the cornerback position. No longer can corners rely on their superior athleticism compared to the receivers they are covering to bail them out in challenging situations. Rookies also have to consider how much more complex the offensive playbooks and route trees are, as well as the serious increase in the speed of the game.

If you were to watch Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. this summer, however, you might not believe that the transition is as tough as it’s made out to be.

Porter has impressed both on and off the field at his first NFL training camp. After only recording one interception through his four years at Penn State, he has two in the last three days, including a very impressive one today during a two-minute drill. While these interceptions obviously don’t count for anything yet, it’s hard to not be excited about Porter showing he can hang with the big guns over the past few days.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had some positive things to say about Porter’s development after practice today.

“He is a quick learner. He is very much in the growth process in terms of the nuances, of the professional game.” Tomlin said via video from 93.7 The Fan Jeff Hathhorn’s Twitter page. “The cornerback position, in particular, has probably got more of an adjustment from college to pro than any other position in the game, because of the differences in the rules in terms of contact beyond five yards. He’s doing a really good job of being cognizant of that.”

One big concern with Porter coming out of college was if his physical style of play could translate to the stricter NFL. He struggled with penalties a bit at Penn State, and it’s great to see him aware of this weakness and working on improving it.

Another big plus for Porter’s developmental potential is his opportunity to go against WR George Pickens at practice every day for the foreseeable future. Pickens is just entering his second year but is already one of the most athletic wide receivers in the entire NFL. It’s certainly a step or two from the guys Porter was covering last year in a random September game against Central Michigan at any rate.

When asked about the frequent matchups between the two and why it was such a good fit, Tomlin kept it simple: “Highly competitive young people trying to get better,” he said.

Hopefully, the two can keep making each other better while wearing Black and Gold for years to come.