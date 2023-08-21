Diontae Johnson On George Pickens: ‘I’m Doing A Great Job Of Leading Him By Example And He’s Following Me’

The Pittsburgh passing game has looked crisp through the first two weeks of the preseason, spreading the wealth among the numerous weapons at wide receiver and tight end. WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth have caught touchdowns passes from QB Kenny Pickett when the first-team offense has been out on the field. WRs Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II have also gotten involved for Pittsburgh through the air.

Johnson spoke to the media Monday and was asked about Pickens ahead of the latter’s second NFL season. Johnson said Pickens isn’t letting off the gas, taking every chance he can to work on his craft and consult Johnson on how to become a better pro.

“George is a hard worker,” Johnson told the media via video from Steelers.com. “I’m doing a great job of leading him by example and he’s following me, you know what I’m saying? No matter what it is, questions or whatever it is that he needs help with, I’m there and he’s doing whatever he does out there, and you see the one-handed catches he is doing day in and day out, the blocks he do putting people on their backs and stuff like that. So, I feel like he’s just been growing each and every day.”

Johnson daps himself up with his response, stating he’s acting as the big brother to Pickens as the more vested veteran. While Robinson may have been Pickens’ roommate during training camp, it’s evident that Johnson is having an impact on Pickens as well. Given Johnson’s work ethic and his attention to detail when it comes to running routes, it makes sense for Pickens to attach himself to Johnson’s hip to better hone his skills in order to scratch the surface of his potential.

Pickens has been commended by Pickett for working on his route running earlier this offseason, working to become a more well-rounded receiver. Pickens has both personal and team goals for the upcoming season, pushing himself to be a Pro-Bowl-caliber receiver who tops 1,000 yards, but also mentioned that the Super Bowl is the big prize as a former national champion at the University of Georgia. While he may say that he thinks he can be the best wide receiver in the world, Pickens is hard at work looking to justify that claim rather than resting on his physical talent alone.