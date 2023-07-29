Allen Robinson II Knows It’s No Coincidence He’s Bunking With George Pickens

Nobody was surprised when it was reported that WRs Allen Robinson II and George Pickens were rooming together at Saint Vincent College. Players don’t pick their roommates at training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You already know who does. And you know it wasn’t a random pairing.

“I don’t think so”, Robinson said of their being put together a coincidence, via the team’s website—and he’s glad for it. The veteran, new to the team this year, has been in the young Pickens’ ear throughout the offseason, giving of his time to do what he can to help further his career. Quite likely seeing a younger version of himself in there.

“One of my best years of my career was my second year, so I can definitely relate to that”, he said. “Being able to reflect on that is pretty cool, seeing a guy who has so much talent. I remember when I was in my second year coming into training camp and finding my way as a person who had talent, but then being able to untap it, and it was a good feeling”.

Pickens finished his rookie season in 2022 with 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Solid numbers, overall, especially given the circumstances of the offense a year ago that included not just a transition at quarterback but also a rookie throwing to a rookie. But there’s still a lot of meat on that bone.

Robinson knows. After catching 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie second-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 from Blake Bortles, he put up Pro Bowl numbers in Year Two. That came to 80 receptions on the year for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

Now he never quite duplicated those numbers, though he’s certainly had a very good career, even if things have been more of a struggle the past couple seasons due to health and unfavorable quarterback situations.

Now he’s healthy and hungry and with a driven young quarterback with whom he’s building a healthy rapport. As he has been doing with Pickens, whom he no doubt hopes sees a similar year-two jump to the one he had nearly a decade ago.

Robinson talked about wanting not just to help himself but to help the entire wide receiver room maximize its talent and reach its potential. While he’s still very much an on-field asset, he has been more than accommodating in embracing his position as a mentor to guys like Pickens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is no dummy. He knows exactly that. It’s probably what he envisioned before even pulling the trigger on the trade back in April. And it’s why those two tall, talented receivers at very different stages of their career are sharing a suite in western Pennsylvania for the next several weeks.