DB Desmond King To Wear #25 For The Steelers

It appears that the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster has his new jersey number.

Pittsburgh Steelers DB Desmond King will be wearing No. 25 this season, according to King himself who posted a photo edit of himself in a Steelers uniform to Twitter just a short time ago.

The Steelers are reportedly signing King after he was released by the Houston Texans. King was a surprise cut to many as the veteran defensive back has been a productive player for most of his NFL career. King has appeared in 95 career games with 53 starts. Last season, he started 13 of them, picking off a pair of passes. He was also active around the ball, finishing the year with 89 combined tackles.

King appears to be excited to suit up once again in the Black and Gold, having worn those colors during his time at the University of Iowa. Shortly after it was reported that Pittsburgh was signing King, he went to Twitter to express his excitement to play for the Steelers, a place that he mentioned he thought he would be a good fit all the way back in 2017 when he was coming out for the NFL Draft.

DREAMS COME TRUE‼️ — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) August 30, 2023

STEELER NATION HOW WE FEELING‼️ — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) August 30, 2023

King is the latest Steelers defensive back to wear No. 25. CB Ahkello Witherspoon wore the same number for two seasons after getting traded to Pittsburgh from Seattle. Before Witherspoon, DB Antoine Brooks wore No. 25 after getting drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Before Brooks, CB Artie Burns boasted the number in Pittsburgh for four seasons after getting selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Hopefully, King can have better success repping No. 25 than the other defensive backs who most recently wore the number. Given his pedigree and production in the league to this point, King should have a good chance to make that happen.