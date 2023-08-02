‘Communication Solves Everything:’ Tre Norwood Focusing On Talking With Teammates

There was no secret that the safety position opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick was going to be a point of focus during Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. However, the entire safety group has seen some chaos at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., Fitzpatrick has been absent due to personal reasons and Damontae Kazee suffered a foot injury that has sidelined him for some time.
That left the door open for a player like Tre Norwood to step up and show what he can do. On Wednesday, Norwood talked with Teresa Varley of Steelers.com about what it’s been like stepping up and playing multiple roles in camp.
“Communication is the biggest thing,” Norwood said. “Being able to have those interchangeable roles is huge for us as well. So, communication and knowing whatever call we’re in. Make sure we’re still getting to our responsibility, make sure we’re taking care of our coverage, whatever it is on that play. But I think the biggest thing is communication. Communication, that solves everything.”
Despite 2022 being Norwood’s second year in the NFL, he already has a taste of what it’s like to play multiple roles. While he took most of his snaps at the free safety position (151,) he moved around in the Steelers secondary. He had 53 snaps as a box safety, 33 as a slot corner, and even six snaps at wide corner, according to Pro Football Focus.
In order to be successful at being that versatile, Norwood does have to know what the call is and what his responsibility is depending on his position on the field. However, a bigger key to being successful is the ability to constantly communicate well with his teammates in the secondary. That’s how players can make adjustments, pass players in coverage, and make up for mistakes.
There’s still time to determine what the final depth chart at safety will be prior to Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the experience Norwood is getting with players ahead of him missing time is valuable. That can only be a good thing for Norwood.
Better communication all around is only a good thing, and perhaps it will help limit the big plays in the passing game that infuriated defensive coordinator Teryl Austin last season.