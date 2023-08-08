Charles Davis Wants To See Najee Harris Reach 4.2 Yards Per Carry, ‘Push’ For 1,500 Yards

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has put up back-to-back 1,000-plus rushing-yard seasons to begin his career, but it’s not due to his efficiency. Harris has yet to average more than 3.9 yards per carry, ranking 41st in the NFL at 3.8 yards per carry last season. NFL analyst Charles Davis wants to see Harris break that 4.0 threshold, saying that 4.2 yards per carry is a realistic expectation.

“They’ve got a running back who is a terrific player in Najee Harris. But he can’t even average four yards per carry. Let’s get him to 4.2 yards a carry and press him for 1,500 yards this year. That will be big progress,” Davis said in a video for The 33rd Team.

Harris’ lack of efficiency is the biggest knock on him, as he’s just not at the level of other top-tier NFL running backs. During his rookie season, he was playing behind a mediocre at best offensive line, while last season he dealt with a Lisfranc injury that caused him to wear a steel plate in his shoe.

He was much better in the second half last season after his foot had healed and the offense line began to gel. With Isaac Seumalo added and Broderick Jones also potentially becoming another new starter along the offensive line, there’s not much excuse for Harris to be below four yards per carry again.

The goal of 4.2 by Davis is a solid one, and while 1,500 yards might be a little bit lofty, especially with the presence of Jaylen Warren, Harris should really be able to push for and reach 1,250 yards on the ground. At 280 carries, 4.2 yards per carry would net him roughly 1,176 rushing yards. With Pittsburgh’s offensive line, that’s more than attainable for Harris.

The workload between him and Warren could affect his total yards, but the biggest thing Harris needs to show if his fifth-year option is going to get picked up is an uptick in his efficiency. Less than four yards per carry just simply isn’t going to cut it, and getting up a bit over four would be a really positive outcome for Harris and the Steelers.

If the Steelers can establish an identity on the ground, they should have success this season. Harris improving his yards per carry will go a long way toward making that happen.