Najee Harris Declares Himself 100%, Reveals He Had Been Playing With Steel Plate In Shoe

Najee Harris hasn’t looked quite right all season. Friday, he offered an explanation why. Speaking to reporters, he revealed until a few days ago, he had been playing with a steel plate in his shoe. Here’s what he said via Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Najee Harris said he took the steel plate out that he had been wearing in his shoe because of his foot injury. He said he is now 100%. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 14, 2022

As Varley’s tweet notes, Harris has now declared himself fully healthy. The plate was worn due to the Lisfranc sprain he suffered during the first day of padded camp practice. He missed the next month of action, returning for the preseason finale, but hasn’t looked like himself since. He also suffered a foot injury in the Week One opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That certainly could explain his struggles this season. Through five games, he is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry with his longest run just 16 yards. His pass protection has been a particular disappointment to the point where rookie Jaylen Warren served as the team’s third down back in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Harris seems to finally be trending in the right direction. But he’ll face a stout Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front seven this weekend. Hopefully Harris shows more burst and power that made for a successful rookie season. Pittsburgh will need a much stronger running game to snap their four-game losing streak and try to get their season back on track.