‘Can’t Stay Stagnant’: T.J. Watt Continues To Add New Moves To Pass Rush Arsenal

Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure. Only the paranoid survive.

At this point in his future Hall of Fame career, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is a walking, breathing example of that popular saying regarding complacency.

Even with 77.5 career sacks under his belt, tying the single-season sacks record with 22.5 and winning the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, Watt isn’t complacent, and certainly isn’t complacent with his overall skill set entering his seventh season in the NFL.

Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE morning show Wednesday with host Randy Baumann, Watt stated that with the great depth the Steelers have on a defensive front featuring Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden and Nick Herbig, he is constantly trying to take stuff he sees from others, aiming to add to his pass rush arsenal to keep him a dangerous weapon off the edge.

“There’s definitely new ways and that’s what’s so special about this place and getting the depth that we have just all up front is you see a guy try to a move, whether it’s Markus Golden or whether it’s Nick or Alex or Cam, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I can try that,'” Watt said, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “And that’s the thing about training camp. You’re not gonna win every rep like I was just talking about, but you want to try those things and you wanna try to expand your arsenal, ’cause you can’t stay stagnant. ‘Cause guys on the other side are watching the same film from last season. If you keep throwing the same pitches, they’re gonna be able to stop ’em eventually.”

Hearing Watt talk about improving, trying to take things he sees and continue to tinker with his pass rush arsenal is no surprise. He’s a relentless, tireless worker who is constantly chasing perfection even though he knows it’s unobtainable. That’s what makes him great.

Watt is a hard worker who has used every advantage possible to improve his game and get after the quarterback. In the 2020 COVID year, he watched TV tape instead of just coaches’ film, which doesn’t have audio, in order to hear a quarterback’s cadence that improved his timing off the ball. And he recently told the story of listening for the New York Giants’ huddle calls in an empty stadium to begin the year, forcing them to go on a silent count in their own stadium.

The best players in the league combine their athletic gifts with a great work ethic and strong football IQ. Watt certainly has all three. His athleticism remains underrated, a 9.92 RAS with the ability to chase the ball all over the field, time and leap to bat down or intercept passes, and great closing speed to finish plays. He might not be the athletic freaks Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons are but he’s still a nightmare for tackles to defend.

Even knowing that, he continues to try and add to his vast pass rush arsenal, giving him new moves and new pitches to throw at offensive tackles in the season ahead. The Ghost, cross/chop and rip are his dominant moves, but he’s still aiming to add new moves to his tool belt.

That’s a terrifying thought for offensive tackles who have to get ready to face Watt this season.