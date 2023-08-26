Bryan: 2023 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Final (Post-Third Preseason Game)

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their third and final preseason game Thursday night on the road and on Tuesday they will need to have their active roster down to 53 players. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my fourth and possibly final 53-man roster prediction for the team before the team makes any cuts.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

I might take one last stab at the Steelers 53-man roster if their are significant cuts made Saturday afternoon.

The links to my first two 53-man roster predictions are below.

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph,

Analysis: Yeah, nothing new to add here once again. While undrafted free agent QB Tanner Morgan has played some during the preseason, he didn’t show very much in his limited playing time.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: McFarland did his part this summer and now we wait and see if it was enough. It should be. The only threat to McFarland might be a running back on another team with more special teams ability.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: I wrestled with keeping six in total with Gunner Olszewski as the sixth. Outside of his ability to return punts, he doesn’t carry a ton of value as a special teamer. Additionally, he’s not a proven NFL wide receiver. I will go with five wide receivers in this final prediction.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington, Rodney Williams

Analysis: Like in my previous offering, I’m cutting Zach Gentry as I really can’t see what value he brings to the team. He certainly wasnt used much on special teams during the preseason, another strike against him. Also, I have added Williams as a fourth tight end. Why? He was one of the Steelers better special team players during the preseason and I think coordinator Danny Smith might be banging the table to keep him because of that. He might even dress Week One.

Offensive Linemen (9) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

Analysis: I think the Steelers might trade guard Kevin Dotson and if they do, a ninth spot would be available for Cook, who represented himself well during the preseason as a position flexible player. I have Cook and Anderson both making the 53 unless the Steelers go out and acquire a backup center. For now, however, it seems they are fine with Herbig backing up Cole.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Armon Watts, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Ok, I have seen the light. I’m keeping Adams finally and letting Breiden Fehoko go. Just never saw enough out of Fehoko during the preseason while Adams consistently stayed with the first-team and played a lot on the field goal team. My gut told me all offseason that Adams would not make it, but I have moved on from that. I also have Loudermilk sneaking in as the seventh.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: These are my same five as last time. Muse is the main special teamer of the five. Robinson is still developing positively and worth keeping as the fourth. This wasn’t a hard group to choose. Might Robinson be a Week One inactive? It’s possible.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: These are the same four from my original prediction. It’s a solid four and Herbig should be a core special teams player and a very good one at that. They have themselves a steal in him as he should get defensive snaps as a rookie as well. He can get after the quarterback.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre, Elijah Riley

Analysis: No changes here from last time. Pierre hangs only because of his special teams play.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: I think the leg injury cost Tre Norwood a roster spot. We’ll see. maybe he lands on the practice squad if cut. Kenny Robinson was good on special teams during the preseason but it might not be enough due to numbers.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Never challenged and with good reason.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Harvin had six punts in the preseason and all six were inside the 20. Braden Mann did his best in the preseason finale so maybe they can trade him for a seventh.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: There was no sign that Rex Sunahara overtook Kuntz during the preseason.

Practice Squad (16)

C Ryan McCollum, G William Dunkle, T Le’Raven Clark, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, RB Xazavian Valladay, RB Greg Bell, TE From Outside Cuts, WR From Outside Cuts, S Kenny Robinson, OLB David Perales, DT Breiden Fehoko, OLB Quincy Roche, CB Madre Harper, S Jalen Elliott, ILB Forrest Rhyne, CB Luq Barcoo

Summary: Finally, I end again again with a 24/26 split in favor of the defense. I also once again have all healthy 2023 draft picks making the 53-man roster. The deletions from my last projection include Olszewski and Fehoko. The two new additions are Adams and Williams. Based on this version of the 53, the inactives would likely be Rudolph, Anderson, Loudermilk, Robinson, and Sullivan.