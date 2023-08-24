Bryan: 2023 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post-Second Preseason Game)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their third and final preseason game Thursday night on the road and next week they will need to get their active roster down to 53 players. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my third 53-man roster prediction for the team.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers 53-man roster will likely be posted very soon after the team’s final preseason game.

The links to my first two 53-man roster predictions are below.

Bryan: 2023 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Bryan: 2023 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph,

Analysis: Yeah, nothing new to add here and that’s probably not a bit surprising . While undrafted free agent QB Tanner Morgan has played some during the preseason, he hasn’t shown much in his limited playing time.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: I still don’t see anyone pushing McFarland for the third spot and with him getting a few preseason looks as a kick returner, he seems destined to make the initial 53-man roster after failing to do so in 2022. His only threat at this point is a running back currently on another team that might have more special teams value than he does. McFarland has had a good summer. Good for him.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: Against my better judgment, I am adding Olszewski this time around and only because I’m not so sure if the Steelers really want to go into the regular season with just five wide receivers in total. Olszewski is sort of in the same place that former Steelers WR Steven Sims was in last year. Sims was kept as a sixth wide receiver and backup returner. He was inactive to start the season until Olszewski had his fumbling issues. If Olszewski is kept, he would likely start the season on the inactive list.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington

Analysis: Dammit, I’m going to do it this time. I’m cutting Zach Gentry as I really can’t see what value he brings to the team. He’s a below average blocker, pass catcher, and special teams player for starters. Also, if kept, he would likely be just an inactive player as Washington and Heyward are surely to dress on Sundays. Give me a good reason why I should keep Gentry.

Offensive Linemen (9) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

Analysis: I like Alex Kozora’s recent train of thought when it comes to these nine. For starters, I have speculated all offseason that G Kevin Dotson will ultimately be traded before Week One. As far as a backup center goes, it sure seems like that job is going to go to Herbig, barring the team trading for one soon.

I have added Cook as the ninth offensive lineman just like Kozora did. He’s had a good summer and would be inactive barring injuries. So, one change here; Dotson gone, Cook in. Anderson can play tackle, guard, and be an emergency center so he’s worth keeping.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Armon Watts, Breiden Fehoko, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: I just can’t do it. I still can’t bring myself to keep Montravius Adams. This is probably one of the biggest mistakes of my offseason 53-man roster projections. My gut has told me from the start that Adams will be gone this summer. If they keep Fehoko, is there really any reason to keep Adams as well to go along with Benton? I’m not thrilled about Loudermilk just the same, but he is cheaper and likely to be inactive if kept. Let’s see if I can bring myself to flip in my final offering and keep Adams.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: These are my same five as last time. Muse is the main special teamer of the five. Robinson is still developing positively and worth keeping as the fourth. This wasn’t a hard group to choose.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: These are the same four from my original prediction and there’s no reason to change them or add to them once again. This is a solid group of four based on what we have seen so far in the preseason. It’s nice to have a room of edge rushers this deep. Good for Herbig for showing he can play outside. I had my concerns initially, but not anymore. He can get after the quarterback despite his measurables. He looks like a steal early on and he can play special teams to boot.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre, Elijah Riley

Analysis: I was wondering if this group might come down to an either/or choice between Sullivan and Riley at the end, but at this point, I think the team really intends on keeping both of them. Riley is good on special teams to boot. Pierre is a solid gunner and a team needs two of those.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Hopefully Tre Norwood can finally get on the field Thursday night after missing the first two preseason games with a leg injury. Even if he does, it’s hard to find a place for him on the 53-man roster. Killebrew should be the special teams captain. Kenny Robinson made a push in training camp for a roster spot, but really hasn’t showed up much of any in the preseason. He might be destined for the practice squad.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Have no reason to not stick with Boswell here. As long as he remains healthy, he should once again be the Steelers’ kicker.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: Harvin seemingly secured his spot in the second preseason game. Braden Mann punted in the first preseason game and overall, I still don’t see him as an upgrade over Harvin. We’ll see how both punt on Thursday night but unless Harvin flops, I can’t see him losing out to Mann.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz is the incumbent long snapper and I have seen no reason yet to think that Rex Sunahara will ultimately beat him out for his job.

Summary: I once again have a 24/26 split in favor of the defense. I also once again have all healthy 2023 draft picks making the 53-man roster. The deletions from my last projection include Gentry and Dotson. The two new additions are Olszewski and Cook. Based on this version of the 53, the inactives would likely be Rudolph, Cook, Olszewski, Loudermilk, and Sullivan.