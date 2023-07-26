Bryan: 2023 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

With the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to the Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday for the start of their 2023 training camp, it’s time for me to finally throw out my initial 53-man roster prediction for the team.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your own 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team’s first preseason game. After that, one will come one after each and every preseason game.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph,

Analysis: Well, this test is easy so far. Hard to go against these three, especially with Rudolph back on a minimum salary. Barring injuries, these should be the three quarterbacks. The only thing to watch is how much burn does rookie undrafted free agent quarterback Tanner Morgan get during training camp and the preseason, not that it will really likely matter at all.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Darius Hagans

Analysis: Harris and Warren are obviously locks but as to who the third option will be behind them, that’s really anyone’s guess as training camp gets underway. Several young running backs will be gunning for the spot that belonged to Benny Snell Jr. last year.

Of those young running backs, special teams contributions could play a big part when it comes to winning a 53-man roster job. Hagans has the build for it, and he did play some special teams in college. If not one of the young running backs on the 90-man roster, the Steelers might consider adding their third running back from the outside after final cuts are made around the NFL.

Fullbacks (1) – Connor Heyward

Analysis: Former fullback Derek Watt is gone and the expectations seem to be that Heyward will assume his role along with playing some H-back. Heyward had a fine rookie season and played well on special teams to boot. He should be a lock barring an injury. I will be rooting for undrafted rookie free agent Monte Pottebaum this summer. But barring an injury, his path to the Week One 53-man roster looks extremely thin and virtually impossible.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: Five or six and who might be the returner? I have five out of the chute and quite honestly, all five were obvious choices. Even Boykin, as he is a solid special teams player. Can Hakeem Butler make Boykin expendable? While plausible, I will be surprised if that’s the case. Can Austin be the team’s returner in 2023? I think he’ll get every chance to show that he can be after missing all of his 2022 rookie season with a foot injury. Gunner Olszewski could be a seventh option if Austin can’t snag the returner role. That said, Olszewski never showed last season that he could be depended on in that role. It certainly feels like he needs a lot of luck to stick this summer. If the Steelers can manage to go with nine offensive linemen instead of 10, that extra spot could wind up going to a wide receiver and possibly even Butler.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Darnell Washington

Analysis: These three are the obvious choices if choosing three but one must question just how safe Gentry really is, especially if Washington can manage to win the No. 2 job this summer. Gentry is not much of a special teams asset to boot. Even so, I will go with these three to start training camp.

Offensive Linemen (10) – Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Nate Herbig, Ryan McCollum, Kevin Dotson, Le’Raven Clark

Analysis: Nine or 10 in total and who the hell is going to be the backup center if Kendrick Green is jettisoned, which I think will happen? Can either Herbig or rookie draft pick Spencer Anderson handle backup center? I suppose it’s plausible. For now, I will roll with McCollum as the backup center but don’t be surprised if a player not currently under contract ends up with that job. I still think there’s a chance Dotson might be traded as well.

I also have them keeping Clark as an extra swing tackle to start the season until further notice. It would be nice to see the versatile Anderson make the 53 as a rookie so that maybe only nine offensive linemen need to be kept. I will say this, these 10 won’t be the 10 but it looks the best on paper to me right now.

Defense (25)

Defensive Linemen (6) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Armon Watts, Breiden Fehoko, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: These six feel right entering training camp as I just don’t see Montravius Adams or Isaiahh Loudermilk making the 53-man roster, barring injuries. This room has some turnover in it from last season as in comes the rookie Benton via the draft and two veterans in Watts and Fehoko via free agency. If they keep seven defensive linemen in total, which could happen, Loudermilk would probably be the best candidate to add to this group.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatkoski

Analysis: Lord, has this room changed since the end of the 2022 season. Holcomb, Roberts, Muse and Kwiatkoski are all newcomers with Robinson being the only holdover from last season. Muse and Kwiatkoski are both assets on special teams so there’s that for some reasoning. One of Muse or Kwiatkoski could be out if the team has a late offseason add, especially a player that can function well in coverage. Is Robinson as safe as we all seem to think he is? He played less than 50 defensive snaps in 2022 and dressed for just four games in total. His greenness is something to think about. I’m not saying, I’m just saying.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: These four should be locks, barring injuries. Herbig will cut his teeth on special teams as a rookie and should do quite well in that phase of the game to boot. Undrafted rookie free agent David Perales will be fun to watch during camp and the preseason, but his lack of special teams ability might make him a better practice squad candidate initially. Watt, Highsmith and Golden should all perform well in 2023 as long as all three stay healthy. Four should be enough in this room.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre, Cory Trice Jr.

Analysis: This is yet another position group that has had a lot of turnover this past offseason. Peterson and Sullivan were both signed in free agency while Porter and Trice were both draft selections. Wallace is a carryover from 2022, as is Pierre, who is a better-than-average special teams player. It will be interesting to see if the team can find an upgraded slot cornerback option prior to Week One. If they can, Sullivan could be out unless seven are kept in this group.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Terrell Edmunds was allowed to walk off in unrestricted free agency during the offseason for peanuts and Neal was essentially signed to help fill his shoes. Kazee had a fine second half of 2022 after missing the first half of it due to injury. The top three are very versatile players overall so the Steelers could have some fun with them in coverage rotations in 2023. Those three have logged a healthy amount of NFL snaps to date. As for Killebrew, he will likely be the special teams captain once again and an emergency strong safety option that we hope to never see on defense. I have Tre Norwood out starting training camp. However, if the Steelers choose to keep five safeties, he could be the fifth.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Barring an injury, Boswell should be a lock again this season. His 2022 season wasn’t great but injuries probably played a big part in that. The Steelers have undrafted rookie kicker B.T. Potter on their 90-man roster to lighten Boswell’s summer chores.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: The Steelers did claim former New York Jets punter Braden Mann off waivers earlier in the offseason to challenge Harvin this summer. Mann, however, has been as inconsistent as Harvin has been so far during his career. I am not married to Harvin this summer, but until I see both punters go after it in the preseason, I will go with the incumbent out of the chute.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz is the incumbent long snapper but he certainly can be overtaken this summer after a so-so 2022 season. The Steelers added a familiar face in long snapper Rex Sunahara after their mandatory minicamp ended so for now, he’s Kuntz’s training camp competition.

Out of the gate, I will stick with Kuntz but I will not be surprised if Sunahara winds up with the job come Week One. If ever there was a long snapper battle that was fun to watch in training camp and the preseason, this year might be the year for such a thing.

Summary: A lot of these 53-man roster projected players are quite obvious ones. There is, however, quite a bit of wiggle room when it comes to about 10 other spots in total and that’s the case every year entering training camp. I wanted to go with Future Player a few times in this prediction because as history has shown us over the years, there are likely to be two or three players on the Week One roster that were not with the team at the start of training camp.

I chose to make this prediction revolve around the 90 players currently under contract and then work from there as training camp and the preseason progress. I have all but one draft pick, Anderson, making the Week One 53-man roster. I also have an even 25/25 player split on offense and defense.