Browns WR Jakeem Grant Carted Off With Apparent Serious Injury

The NFL is wrapping up the 2023 preseason this weekend with its final slate of games. Unfortunately for Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant, it seems like he won’t escape without serious injury. Grant suffered a right leg injury on the first play of the game. Those in attendance say he yelled out in pain and was carted off with an air cast on his leg.

Browns’ WR Jakeem Grant was carted off with an air cast over his right leg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2023

On August 10 of last year, Grant tore his Achilles, ending his season. Now with a potential substantial leg injury, it’s possible he’s looking at the end of his NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes and other #chiefs players were out on field for #browns WR Jakeem Grant. An air cast was put on Grant and he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/mlTqSkv75T — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 26, 2023

Here’s another view of Grant in the cast carted off.

Jakeem Grant who has missed a lot of time due to injuries was carted off the field now wearing an air cast. Terrible news. pic.twitter.com/KnsnfXxNE5 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 26, 2023

An electric player at Texas Tech, Grant was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In six years with the Dolphins, he returned five kicks/punts for touchdowns (three punts, two kicks). Traded to Chicago in 2021, he had a 97-yard punt return for a score with the Bears.

He signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March of 2022 but has yet to take a regular season snap for the team. Now, his 2023 season may be over. c

Cleveland added several wide receivers to its roster this offseason, trading for former New York Jets’ wideout Elijah Moore and drafting Tennessee Cedric Tillman with their first pick in the draft. Unfortunate as Grant’s injury is, it could open the door for camp darling Austin Watkins, who has impressed all summer and has been fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

But Watkins isn’t a return man and it’s unclear who the team could replace him with. Options include RB/WR Demetric Felton while WRs Jaelon Darden and Anthony Schwartz are also options.

The Steelers will face the Browns in Week 2, a Monday night showdown, and in Week 11.