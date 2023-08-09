Baltimore Ravens Activate WR Rashod Bateman From PUP List

The Baltimore Ravens activated WR Rashod Bateman off the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list today, and he is on the field today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Bateman is coming off a season where he played in just six games, catching 15 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns before his season ended due to injury. That came on the heels of a rookie season where Bateman was limited to just 12 games, catching 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown. He was dealing with a foot injury, hence his placement on PUP.

The third-year wide receiver has made more noise off-the-field than on it, calling out general manager Eric DeCosta after he talked about the team’s issues with drafting wide receivers. Bateman was Baltimore’s first-round pick out of the University of Minnesota in the 2021 NFL Draft, going 27th overall. He was initially placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list at the start of camp, before ending up on PUP.

He’s yet to perform like a first-round receiver, but with the Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round, as well as turning their offense over to Todd Monken, there’s hope in Baltimore that Bateman can break out with a better receiver room around him.

If Bateman can get past his injuries woes and hit the field, he and the Ravens will face the Steelers twice this year, first in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium and then again in the season finale in Week 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.