Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Calls Out His General Manager: ‘How Bout You Play To Your Player’s Strengths’

Things are getting…spicy in Baltimore. As the Ravens try to figure out a path forward with QB Lamar Jackson, WR Rashod Bateman took some shots at GM Eric DeCosta Thursday morning. Responding to comments DeCosta made about the team not having good enough receivers, Bateman shot back and accused Ravens’ management of not putting players in the best position to succeed. Bateman tweeted he was tired of taking the blame and suggested the finger be pointed at the decision-makers, not the players.

Here’s what Bateman tweeted (Ed Note: Bateman’s deleted his tweet but I’ve taken a screenshot of it).

Bateman made sure to mention Jackson too and defended him from the criticism he’s taken over the years. Evidently, Bateman’s Twitter profile is normally private and locked down but he removed his private status, maximizing the number of people who could read this tweet.

Yesterday, the NFLPA released a report card for each team that graded the club’s facilities. The Ravens’ marks were mixed but they rated their strength and conditoning staff the worst in football with a measly 36% of players believing they have an individual workout plan. Days ago, the Ravens moved on from head strength coach Steve Saunders. Perhaps that’s what Bateman meant by saying “keep us healthy.” He’s dealt with injuries his first two years in the league.

The 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Bateman has appeared in only 18 NFL games. He got off to a hot start in 2022 but underwent season-ending Lisfranc surgery in November that ended his season only six games in.

Despite Bateman’s comments, the Ravens are likely to add more wide receiver help this offseason. Though Mark Andrews is the top weapon in the passing game, their top true wide receiver last season was Demarcus Robinson, who caught only 48 passes and averaged under ten yards per catch. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be tasked with improving the passing game, though head coach John Harbaugh admitted he didn’t even watch Monken’s Georgia offense before hiring him.

John Harbaugh said he didn’t really have the time to break down Georgia’s offense on film during the Todd Monken interview process. Interesting. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 1, 2023

It’s already been a bumpy offseason for the Ravens and we’ve only started March. We’ll see if Baltimore can mend fences with Bateman and get a deal done with Jackson. If not, the Ravens may enter a rebuilding phase and struggle to compete in a difficult AFC North.