‘An Amazing Pass Protector:’ Najee Harris Says Jaylen Warren’s Blocking Gives Blitzers Pause

While not the biggest names of any NFL running back duo, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are quietly making their case for one of the most effective pairings at the position.

Mike Tomlin has long believed in the workhorse running back approach in terms of touches, but for this to be effective, your workhorse needs to have enough juice to still be effective. Enter Harris and Warren.

Harris has been one of the highest volume backs in the league since he was drafted two years ago, as well as one of the most durable. He hasn’t missed a game in his two seasons.

Warren, on the other hand, was an under-the-radar rookie who came on as the season progressed. He especially showed some skill in the receiving game and forged a connection with QB Kenny Pickett.

What makes Harris and Warren such a good duo is how they complement each other. Harris can handle a ton of work between the tackles. While this isn’t Warren’s specialty, he can handle a lot of the receiving load out of the backfield. He is effective on obvious passing downs not just for his receiving ability but also his pass blocking. Harris touched on this in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview with hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller.

“To be honest with you, going for my first year and my second year, that was one thing that (Tomlin) told me that, we need to find somebody, to come in and spell me.” Harris said. “We have Jaylen for that. He became an amazing pass protector. I’m a higher guy, so, my kind of getting low would be harder than it is for him ’cause he’s already lower. He’s done a good job of getting under people’s chin, stunning people in that pass game, and, making them think twice about blitzing.”

As Harris and Warren move into Years Two and Three, respectively, they hope to continue to forge this great synergy. As Harris pointed out later in the interview, teams have been going out of their way to try and beat him up and push him around. That’s the new trend in the NFL now, with running backs having so many miles on their tires that they can’t even get a second contract.

If the last two seasons are any indication, the Steelers want to feed Harris early and often. And if Harris wants to have a long and prosperous career, he’s going to need all the help he can get from Warren in shouldering the load.