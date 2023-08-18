Alex Highsmith Reveals He’s Trying To Learn Pass Rush Move From Nick Herbig

Just a few short weeks ago, rookie LB Nick Herbig talked about learning pass rush moves from veteran LB T.J. Watt. However, Steelers training camp has always been a two-way street of knowledge, and Herbig is proving that he can teach the veterans a thing or two himself.

LB Alex Highsmith, who is entering his fourth professional season and just inked a big money extension, has begun to form a relationship with Herbig. Highsmith talked about learning from him in a recent Post-Gazette Sports Interview.

“He’s got a cool little jump through move that I’ve been trying to learn. It’s a little stab and jump through.” Highsmith noted. “He’s got a good arsenal coming in as a rookie, he’s watched a lot of TJ’s film, both of them being from Wisconsin. He’s definitely come in and learned a lot. I just love his willingness to be able to learn and get better.”

Herbig has been no slouch getting after the passer in his career. He recorded 11 sacks in 11 games in his final college season, and also picked up two in his NFL preseason debut. He was one of the stars of the team’s preseason win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning praise from Highsmith, and apparently leading to Highsmith recognizing that he can learn a thing or two from the young rookie.

“Like a Euro Step kind of,” Highsmith said of the move, comparing it to the basketball maneuver most commonly associated with former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili. “You can set a lot of stuff up with that Euro Step, try to make all the rushes look the same and then set up a bunch of stuff.”

After leading the league in sacks each season from 2017-2021, the Steelers’ pass rush took a definitive step back last season, in part due to the absence of T.J. Watt. However, there were some encouraging signs, such as the breakout year that Highsmith had. With a hopefully healthy Watt back in the mix, plus the addition of Herbig and others, the team looks to get back to their elite pass rush of the past.

There’s no doubt that there is a lot of talent, both young and old, in this Pittsburgh Steeler front seven. And hearing reports of them all sharing tips and tricks of the trade makes it tough to not be optimistic about the unit’s performance this year. Keep an eye out for Herbig and Highsmith breaking out the “Euro Step” this season.