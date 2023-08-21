2023 Training Camp Questions: Who Is Winning Slot CB Battle, If There Is One?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at a roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Who is winning the slot cornerback battle—if there is one?

I think the only thing we can say with absolute certainty about the starting cornerback position right now is that Patrick Peterson will be out on the field, likely on virtually every play. Exactly where he is on the field on those plays goes a long way toward determining what happens after that.

Should Peterson stick to playing on the outside primarily, then we will find Levi Wallace and rookie Joey Porter Jr. pitted against one another for a full-time starting role, the other in a reserve or sub-package (dime) role).

But if Peterson is going to be playing a lot of snaps in the slot, that opens up the opportunity for Wallace and Porter to line up on the field together, both outside cornerbacks, one the full-time starter and the other coming on in the nickel defense when Peterson kicks inside.

This we all already know. But, again, we don’t know what will actually happen. I don’t think Peterson is going to take all of the snaps in the slot this year. At some point, they’re going to need somebody else. So who is leading that race?

Chandon Sullivan will be the popular answer, I suspect, and his self-contained tip-drill interception on Saturday night did not hurt his cause. But Elijah Riley has also been making a case for himself, and perhaps offers more versatility as a safety-capable defender, which allows the defense more options to mask coverages pre-snap. Riley also had a tip-drill interception, in the red zone, no less, though he didn’t tip it to himself the way Sullivan did.

The Steelers’ remaining options in the slot all come with their own warts, with Sullivan the only very experienced slot defender. While Peterson is a future Hall of Famer, he has never extensively worked inside. Riley is an inexperienced player in general, as is Tre Norwood. It remains to be seen how strong they will be defending the inside this year.