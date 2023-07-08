Watch: The Depot 180 — July 7 — Episode 332

Episode 332 — July 7, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss a recent report indicating the Steelers are leaning towards picking up Najee’s fifth year option next year. Of course a lot can change between now and then, but I discuss the considerations when making that decision. I also talk about Calvin Austin III learning to take care of his body and his apparent added weight entering season two.

