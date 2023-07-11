Watch: The Depot 180 — July 11 — Episode 333

Episode 333 — July 11, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

As contract extension talks swirl for Mike Tomlin and Alex Highsmith in the weeks leading up to camp, an unexpected change happened in the front office. In this week’s episode I discuss the state of the analytics department in the Steelers’ front office and Alex Highsmith’s recent interview with Wilmington’s StarNews.

