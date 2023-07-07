Watch: Football 101 – What Is A Two-Way Go?

We’re back bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re returning our “Football 101” series and discussing the concept of the “two-way go” for pass rushers. What it means, what it looks like, and how a pass rush needs to be coordinated and structured in order for it to be successful.
