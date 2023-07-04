The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 1 Starting OL History, 90 In 30 Series Players, Reuben Foster Plausibility, & More

Season 13, Episode 149 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about the Fourth of July and specifically, hot dog consumption.

We move on to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically, rookie tackle Broderick Jones and his chances of opening Week 1 of the 2023 regular season as a starter. As part of this discussion, Alex and I recap the history of the Steelers when it comes to rookie offensive linemen starting Week 1.

Who are some underrated Steelers in the history of the franchise? Alex and I go down that rabbit hole of a topic for a little bit.

Will the Steelers sign inside linebacker Reuben Foster now that his USFL season with the Pittsburgh Maulers has concluded? We discuss that question and topic a little bit in the middle of this show.

We then move forward to discuss more posts in my ongoing 90-In-30 Training Camp series. We have several Steelers players to discuss in this show related to that series, and they are Duke Dawson, Kevin Dotson, William Dunkle, Breiden Fehoko, Dez Fitzpatrick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Markus Golden, Alfonzo Graham, Kendrick Green, and Darius Hagans.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

