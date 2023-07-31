The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injuries, Kwon Alexander Fit, Early Training Camp Takeaways, & More

Season 14, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapping up their first four days of training camp practices and how the team has a busy schedule starting on Tuesday that includes them putting the pads on for the first time.

We start this show by going over the heath of the team with four training camp practices now in the books and Monday being an off day. We also go over the roster moves made since the Friday episode and make sure to address the running back the team is reportedly bringing in Monday for a tryout.

The signing of veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander is one of the recent transactions made by the Steelers so Alex and I discuss his fit with the team and possible place on the depth chart. We go over potential playing time in the defense for Alexander and the impact his addition may have on second-year inside linebacker Mark Robinson.

With Alex being at training camp for the first four days, we go over several of main takeaways from the practices. We discuss offensive line rotation on Sunday, safety Kenny Robinson making plays, and how rookie outside linebacker Nick Herbig is doing early on at Saint Vincent College.

Alex has been tracking some stats through the first four days of training camp, so he gives an overview of those late in this show.

We end this show by going over a few questions from our listeners.

