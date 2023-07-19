The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing OLB Alex Highsmith To Four-Year Contract Extension

Season 13, Episode 154 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, I fly solo with Alex Kozora out on vacation this week. This solo podcast was needed because of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million contract extension Wednesday morning.

In this show, I go over the early known details related to the Highsmith contract extension. I talk about new money average, likely guarantees and likely structure of the deal. I also give my thoughts on what Highsmith’s new salary cap charge for 2023 is likely to be, or at least in the neighborhood of.

Later in this 30-minute show, I talk about how the Highsmith deal was fairly easy to predict overall with the only real unknown being the length of the extension. I also discuss how the threat of the franchise tag in 2024 possibly played a part in the contract negotiations with Highsmith.

As soon as the full details related to Highsmith’s become available, I will post them on the site. Additionally, we will be back on Friday with a new podcast episode to continue discussing the Highsmith extension and much more.

