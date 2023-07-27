The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Reporting To Training Camp, Joey Porter Jr. Signing, Mike Tomlin Future &, More

Season 13, Episode 157 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday night morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA earlier in the day for the start of their annual training camp.

Alex and I talk about the Steelers finally signing rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Tuesday. We also discuss it being a great offseason to date and how the team enters camp without any players on the PUP list or any others needing contracts.

It doesn’t appear as though Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will get a contract extension this offseason, so Alex and I discuss that Wednesday news. We also discuss what Tomlin had to say about his contract situation during his Wednesday press conference.

Steelers running back Najee Harris discussed the poor running back market upon his arrival at training camp on Wednesday, so we make sure to discuss that. We also go over what Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had to say on Wednesday. A few other players also had things to say on Wednesday so we cherry pick a few comments they made to discuss.

My pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction was posted on Wednesday, so Alex and I review it quickly later in the show.

We go on to read and answer several listener questions we received via email to close out the episode.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

