Season 13, Episode 152 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about the Netflix ‘Quarterback’ series that just dropped.

We have a lengthy conversation about Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in this show on the heels of a recent interview that he did. We talk about the top coverage he likes to see, his maturation process and much more as he enters his second NFL season.

Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II was a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday morning, so we quickly cover a few things that he had to say to open that show.

The Steelers lost a front office member recently, so Alex makes sure to recap that news in the middle of this show.

I have now wrapped up my series on Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and the right tackles he’s likely to face in 2023 so Alex and I finish recapping those latest posts.

We then move forward to discuss more posts in my ongoing 90-In-30 Training Camp series. We have a handful of Steelers players to discuss in this show related to that series, and they are Ryan McCollum, Anthony McFarland Jr., Dan Moore Jr., Tanner Morgan, Tanner Muse, Toby Ndukwe, Keanu Neal, Tre Norwood, and James Nyamwaya.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, WR Allen Robinson II Comments, Steelers 90 In 30 Series Players, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8658562983

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 152 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n