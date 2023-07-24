The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction, OLB Alex Highsmith Contract Details, Early Camp Thoughts

Season 13, Episode 156 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora is back from his week off and we jump right into extended thoughts about the four-year contract extension that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith recently signed.

The finer details related to the Highsmith deal are now in so Alex and I go over those numbers and the structure and how the Steelers got the better end of the deal via threat of the franchise tag in 2024.

Steelers running back Najee Harris reportedly recently took part in a league-wide Zoom call with other members at his position, so we discuss that news and other elements related to the market value at that group.

We discuss how Harris is likely to be asked to give his extended market value thoughts about running backs when he arrives at Saint Vincent College for the start of the team’s 2023 training camp on Wednesday.

With the start of the Steelers 2023 training camp now just a few days away, Alex has submitted his latest 53-man roster prediction. We go over it position group by position group.

We start closing this Monday show by discussing a few key talking points and storylines we will likely be covering the rest of the week as training camp gets underway.

We go on to read and answer several listener questions we received via email to close out the episode.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

