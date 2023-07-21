The Terrible Podcast — Talking Progression Of Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, Overspending On Defense Narrative, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 155 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, I am joined once again by Josh Carney and Jonathan Heitritter as they sit in for the vacationing Alex Kozora.

We start this show by reviewing the latest concerning Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who signed a four-year contract extension this past week. We talk about how deserving Highsmith is of that deal, the message and example his deal sends to the rest of the organization and what we expect to see out of him on the field moving forward into his career.

Moving on past Highsmith deal, the three of us discuss the latest negative-based narrative concerning the Steelers and them presumably overspending on the defensive side of the football. Not surprisingly, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports attempted to take this narrative to a higher level on Thursday by comparing what the Steelers are doing with their spending to what the Kansas City Chiefs have been doing. We rip through the complete narrative the best way can and attempt to look at all sides of it.

We all discuss what a successful 2023 season looks like for the Steelers both on defense and offense. Included within that, we discuss how Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett holds the keys to the team’s Super Bowl window fully opening in 2024.

The Steelers 2023 training camp will get underway late next week so I get Josh and Jonathan to go over several things they are both looking to learn about the team over the course of the next month. We also discuss several intriguing players ahead of training camp getting underway.

Is Steelers second year inside linebacker Mark Robinson a guaranteed lock to make the 53-man roster again in 2023? We have that discussion later in this show.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

