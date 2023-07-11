The Terrible Podcast — Talking Future Of Cam Heyward, Joey Porter Jr. Negotiations, Steelers 90 In 30 Series Players, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 151 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and his immediate future. We discuss the chances of Heyward being signed to a contract extension after the 2023 season and what that might look like should it happen. We also discuss snap totals for Heyward in 2023.

The Steelers have still yet to sign rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., so Alex and I go deep into what his ongoing contract negotiations likely look like at this point of the summer and if there is any worry of him not being inked by the start of training camp.

We move on and start discussing a few of the right tackles that Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will face during the first several games of the 2023 regular season. Alex then reviews his four veteran breakout player candidates for the Steelers in 2023.

We then move forward to discuss more posts in my ongoing 90-In-30 Training Camp series. We have a handful of Steelers players to discuss in this show related to that series, and they are Jason Huntley, Diontae Johnson, Broderick Jones, Manny Jones, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz, Nick Kwiatkoski, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Braden Mann, and Jonathan Marshall.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

