TE Darnell Washington Predicted To Be Steelers’ Biggest 2023 Disappointment

Drafting TE Darnell Washington is exciting. Drafting him in the back end of the third round even more so. On paper, he’s an ideal scheme fit for a Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense that wants to offer a heavy dose of the running game. But not everyone is as hyped about Washington’s immediate impact as Steelers Nation.

In one of the many offseason articles to pass the time, Bleacher Report predicted Washington to be the team’s biggest disappointment of the season. Author Alex Ballentine explains why.

“The Steelers don’t necessarily have a reason to rush Washington’s development. Pat Freiermuth combined with the wide receiver trio of Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II and George Pickens should allow them to bring him along at his pace.

But those who think he’s going to be an immediate contributor may be disappointed.”

It’s fair to say Washington probably won’t be statistically prolific as a rookie. He’s a #2 tight end on a run-heavy offense that has weapons and talent at wide receiver. Though Washington is further along than most rookies, there’s still a learning curve. There’s also some raw elements to his game in terms of his technique as a blocker and movement as a receiver, a large but lumbering type of player.

His biggest impact won’t appear in the box score. His run blocking is his calling card and should help a Steelers offense that must run the ball effectively in 2023. There will be chances for him to get involved in the passing game in the red zone, his 6-foot-7 frame an obvious advantage but it’s doubtful he’ll put up big numbers out of the gate. Still, he can impact the offense in other ways that won’t make him a disappointment to anyone but fantasy football owners.

It seems odd to choose a rookie for this list anyway and Pittsburgh’s one of the few teams to have a first-year player on this list. The others that do are first rounders. If anything, Broderick Jones has the higher chance to disappoint if he can’t beat out Dan Moore Jr. for the left tackle job.

Around the AFC North, the biggest disappointment “award” went to Baltimore Ravens EDGE David Ojabo, Cincinnati Bengals S Nick Scott, and Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Also appearing on this list is ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool for the Chicago Bears.