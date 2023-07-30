Steelers Shuffle Offensive Line Groupings In Fourth Training Camp Practice

Even while locked in a position battle with rookie left tackle Broderick Jones for the starting job on quarterback Kenny Pickett’s blindside, Dan Moore Jr. is taking on new roles and trying to remain in the lineup anywhere he can.

That includes right tackle.

According to Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora, who is at training camp again this afternoon, Moore received first-team reps at right tackle Sunday and wasn’t the only offensive lineman that shuffled throughout the lineup on the fourth day of practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Along with Moore getting work at right tackle, rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, who was primarily working at right tackle the first three days of camp, saw action at both left and right guard along with right tackle, while veteran free agent guard Nate Herbig got some work at center.

First team OL. Jones-Dotson-Cole-Daniels-Moore. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2023

Drafted for his versatility, Spencer Anderson getting work at LG today. Nate Herbig also snapping a little. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2023

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor were sitting off to the side as part of a likely veteran rest day, joining defensive players in Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt, among others.

Through three live team periods today, Broderick Jones has taken every first-team rep at LT and Dan Moore at RT. Chuks Okorafor and Isaac Seumalo are resting for the most part, so Nate Herbig and Kevin Dotson are also seeing some starter work at LG. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2023

For Moore, the starting job at left tackle won’t be handed to him, not with the Steelers investing significant draft capital to move up and land Jones in the first round, but Moore is ready to fight for not only his starting spot, but a spot on the roster in Pittsburgh. He got some work in at right tackle on his own this offseason just to be prepared as that swing tackle, and he’s clearly shown the coaching staff and the front office that he’s willing to do whatever it takes, adding weight and really transforming his body.

That kind of attitude will serve him well as he fights for a starting role not only this year, but also in the coming seasons. Okorafor’s contract is up after the 2024 season and there’s always a chance that Moore could take over that spot in a few years if he impresses as the team’s swing tackle once he moves to that role this season.

If the Steelers do believe Moore can play right tackle, they’ll need to give him plenty of reps in training camp and in the preseason, just in case. The last time Moore really worked at right tackle was during training camp in his rookie season of 2021 before he ultimately was moved to left tackle after former Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner got hurt, forcing the Steelers to shuffle the tackle roles.

As for Anderson, he played all five positions in college during his time at Maryland but went through the pre-draft process as a center before the Steelers selected him in the seventh round. It’s a bit interesting that he hasn’t gotten any work at center yet as that’s his clearest path to the 53-man roster as a backup to Mason Cole.

Herbig has 49 career snaps in the NFL at center, so he has some experience there. Part of the reason Pittsburgh added him was his versatility as well, being that top interior swing man. He’ll likely get a bunch of reps at center moving forward in training camp and the preseason, too, as he’s likely going to be the top backup behind Cole, unless someone like Kendrick Green or Ryan McCollum impresses.