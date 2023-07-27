Steelers GM Omar Khan: No More Contract Extensions Expected This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get outside linebacker Alex Highsmith signed to new deal ahead of training camp. Now that he and the entire 2023 draft class have been signed, that is likely to be it as far as new contracts go the remainder of the summer. Steelers general manager Omar Khan said as much on Thursday during his training camp press conference.

“Right now there’s nothing going on,” Khan said via video on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We’re not gonna close the door on anything, but right now I can tell you there’s nothing.”

A Highsmith contract extension was the only one really expected this offseason and it was only a matter of when it would get done, not if it would get done. With that now out of the way, the Steelers start training camp without any players expecting new deals. In fact, it seems like it’s been a little while since the Steelers have been able to say that. Khan likes that feeling just the same.

“I haven’t sat back and done the research on it, but it’s nice to be in that position right now,” Khan said.

Last season, the Steelers were able to sign safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a contract extension way before training camp got underway. Even so, the team opened its 2022 training camp needing to sign wide receiver Diontae Johnson and kicker Chris Boswell to new deals. Those extensions got done early in training camp, and on the heels of Johnson effectively holding-in until his was completed.

While the Steelers don’t have any foreseeable contract extensions on the table, they could have to restructure the contract of outside linebacker T.J. Watt prior to the 2023 regular season starting. It’s iffy if they’ll need to, however, based on where the team currently sits salary cap-wise. Perhaps only a partial restructuring of Watt’s contract will be needed. We’ll see.

Next offseason, Khan and the Steelers might be looking to sign tight end Pat Freiermuth to an extension as he’ll be entering the final year of his rookie contract. Additionally, the Steelers will need to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris next summer.

As far as other possible contract extension candidates go next summer, it will be interesting to see if the team might be interested in doing something with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who is currently scheduled to earn $16 million in 2024, the final year of his current deal. Heyward will be 35 next May so that’s going to be something to take into consideration if they do intend on inking him to a short extension next summer.