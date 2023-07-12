Steelers Announce Game Themes For 2023 Season

Just two weeks away from the start of training camp at Saint Vincent College, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the game themes at Acrisure Stadium for the 2023 season Wednesday, including the Hall of Honor and Alumni weekends.

Theme weekends for Steelers home games start with the August 19 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. That home matchup will be Family Day at Acrisure Stadium, with activities before and during the game geared toward families. The team will also celebrate Play 60/Youth Football during the game as well, with halftime activities highlighting local youth athletes, according to a press release from the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10, which will be Kickoff Weekend. Prior to the game, the Steelers will hold the annual Steelers Run and Walk and Kids Fun Run, which benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Baltimore Ravens will be the Steelers Crucial Catch game as the NFL partners with the American Cancer Society for the 15th season. Acrisure Stadium will feature on-field stencils and goal post wraps being among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support, with sideline apparel visible, according to the press release from the Steelers.

We have announced our 2023 game themes! #HereWeGo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 12, 2023

The 2023 Hall of Honor class, which will be announced later this month, will be officially enshrined on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to the game on Sunday, the Steelers will host the Hall of Honor dinner on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Pittsburgh’s Salute to Service game will be on Thursday, Nov. 2 when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans, in which Pittsburgh will host and honor veterans of the armed forces.

Ten days later, Pittsburgh is set to host its annual Alumni Weekend as they host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 12. The My Cause, My Cleats game will be Sunday, Dec. 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Thank You Fans game will be on Saturday, Dec. 23 when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the press release from the team. That weekend, the team will also take part in the NFL’s social justice campaign, “Inspire Change,” with social justice issues at the forefront in their community efforts.