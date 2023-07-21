Schefter: Ravens Signing Veteran RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens continue to add offensive pieces around quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

On Friday, the Ravens added veteran running back Melvin Gordon on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon’s one-year deal is worth up to $3.1 million in 2023, per Schefter.

Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2015-19, spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on November 29, 2022, eventually earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.

Gordon now joins a deep, talented backfield in Baltimore that includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. That duo is coming off an injury-filled season with Dobbins still trying to work his way back from a torn ACL, and Edwards dealing with lower-body injuries fvrom last season.

In previous years, Baltimore featured a run-heavy offensive approach under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. With Todd Monken taking over this season as the offensive coordinator, the Ravens might be a bit more balanced offensively.

In eight NFL seasons, Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns on 1,567 carries, adding another 309 receptions for 2,467 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has had issues with ball security though, fumbling 26 times in his eight-year career. Gordon has struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing in a full season just twice, that being in 2017 when he played in 16 games for the Chargers and in 2021 with the Broncos.

The Baltimore running backs room now includes Dobbins, Edwards, Gordon, Justice Hill and undrafted rookie free agents Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright.