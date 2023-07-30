S Damontae Kazee Stresses The Importance Of Position Versatility In Secondary: ‘It Helps With Everything’

Safety Damontae Kazee spoke to the media Sunday in Latrobe during training camp and was asked about his injury status. Showing up in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury, he is waiting on a firmer timetable in terms of when he can return to the practice field.

When asked if all the moving parts in the secondary helps in terms of focusing in and making sure communication is on point, Kazee said that having versatility in the secondary can help you execute on the football field and also potentially earn a roster spot.

“I mean, it helps with everything,” Kazee said on video from Steelers.com. “You know, knowing different positions will keep you on the team too as well. So, knowing different position will help you with your main league position. You know, knowing what the corners do, knowing what the linebackers do, knowing what the dime do will help you in the long run playing your position because you know where your help is, where ain’t no help is. So, it helps.”

When you have guys like Kazee sidelined with injury or Minkah Fitzpatrick out of practice due to personal reasons, guys must be able to step in and move around for two projected starters on the back end of Pittsburgh’s defense. Both Kazee and Fitzpatrick have shown position versatility in the past, mixing it up in the slot and closer to the box while also thriving in the deep middle of the field as a traditional free safety.

With all the options that Pittsburgh has at slot cornerback as well as the number of big corners it has on the outside, showing the ability to know and play different spots can be invaluable in terms of your role on defense as well as earning a roster spot. CB Patrick Peterson doesn’t have to worry about his roster spot, but he has become Pittsburgh’s Cameron Sutton of sorts to start training camp, lining up outside, in the slot and even some deep in the middle of the field like a safety to give different looks.

For guys like S Kenny Robinson, S Tre Norwood, CB Chandon Sullivan, and others in the defensive back room, having the knowledge and ability to play different positions in the secondary could be beneficial for making the 53-man roster. Obviously, it’s important to know everyone’s responsibility to make sure coverages are played effectively and there are no busts, but as Kazee said, that knowledge can go a long way toward keeping you on the roster past final cutdowns.