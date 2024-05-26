Ravens DC Zach Orr Has Lofty Goals For S Kyle Hamilton: ‘One Day Win Defensive MVP’

The AFC North seems to be a hotbed for high-end defensive talents. We are all familiar with the T.J. Watt vs. Myles Garrett debate for Defensive Player of the Year, but there have been a handful of other all-timers in the division over the last couple of decades. Ray Lewis at ILB for the Ravens comes to mind, and then, of course, there is the Ed Reed vs. Troy Polamalu debate from the 2000s teams. It is to a lesser extent at this part of their careers, but there is a new debate forming within the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. Who are some of the best safeties in the NFL right now? Minkah Fitzpatrick has been in that conversation for a few years now, but Ravens S Kyle Hamilton appears to be entering the picture as a strong contender.

Ravens new defensive coordinator Zach Orr spoke about Hamilton’s potential in a recent press conference posted on the Ravens’ YouTube page.

“Kyle Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece. I think he’s one of the top players in the league,” Orr said. “My goal for him is to one day win defensive MVP of the league. I think he has that type of talent, he has that type of work ethic, he’s that type of person.”

Hamilton was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His rookie year started out a little slow, but he broke out last year with 81 total tackles, 63 solo tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown in 15 starts. That earned him his first Pro Bowl nod and a first-team All-Pro selection.

Much like Fitzpatrick, Hamilton can be used as a chess piece within the defense.

“The thing about him being the ultimate chess piece, depending on what the offense does, he can play anywhere,” Orr said. “He can play safety, deep safety, box safety, he can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play backer, he can even play outside linebacker, too, and you guys know he can rush the passer.”

When Fitzpatrick has been at his best, he has been moved around a little to keep opposing offenses on their toes, and Hamilton is becoming that same type of player. Based on last year, Hamilton has the edge in the debate, but it was an injury-hampered season for Fitzpatrick. Hamilton will have to keep up this production for several years to catch up, though.

Fitzpatrick has been named first-team All-Pro five times and even received some DPOY votes in 2022. Maybe in a couple of years from now, the AFC North will once again be the home to the two best safeties in the league. It seems to be trending in that direction.