Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – July 30 – Damontae Kazee, Alfonzo Graham Both Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their fourth training camp practice of 2023 on Sunday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and after the pad-less session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin sort of updated the health of the players as they head into their first official off day.

While Tomlin did not really give a daily injury update on Sunday, he did explain why several veteran players were effectively given a rest day.

“Man, really significant day’s work today, because we gave some veteran guys a day off,” Tomlin said. “In some instances, we minimized the reps of some others, but it’s not about them, it’s about the elevated reps of the younger people.”

According to our very own Alex Kozora, running back Alfonzo Graham (shoulder) and safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) were both sidelined with injuries on Sunday. Tomlin was asked if he had an update on Kazee on Sunday.

“Don’t know that,” Tomlin said. “I’ll probably give you more information when I get it, but in environments like this, man, we don’t always have immediate answers in that regard.”

The Steelers did not have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sunday as he was excused from practice due to a personal reason. Additionally, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and guard Isaac Seumalo were all effectively given Sunday off to rest, according to Kozora. Offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor also seemingly had his load lightened on Sunday as did backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who did not participate in team drills.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who left Saturday’s practice with a breathing issue, practiced in full Sunday, according to Kozora.

The Steelers’ next training camp practice will be on Tuesday, and it will feature the team being in pads for the first time this offseason.