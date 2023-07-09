Retro Game Diary: Super Bowl XLIII’s Game-Winning Drive

As we continue what feels like an endless break until training camp, I thought it might be fun to take a few trips down memory lane and break down some of the most memorable drives and games in Steelers’ history, play-by-play style. We will start with the famous 2008 Super Bowl and the Steelers’ game-winning drive.

Let’s set the scene. Larry Fitzgerald has just taken a Kurt Warner pass 64 yards to the house, giving the Cardinals a 23-20 lead, after Arizona had faced a 20-7 deficit earlier in the game. The Steelers get the ball back with about two and a half minutes to go, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to lead them down the field in an effort to capture his second Super Bowl.

2:30 (First-and-10, PIT 22):

Before the play, commentator Al Michaels points out that if the Cardinals win this game, it will have been the largest comeback in Super Bowl History at 13 points. This would not still be the record today, as the Patriots had the 25-point comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Roethlisberger buys time, escapes a collapsed pocket, and dumps a pass down to running back Mewlede Moore for about a three-yard gain. However, left guard Chris Kemoeatu commits a fairly obvious hold on Cardinals’ defensive end Antonio Smith, Kemoeatu’s second of the game.

2:22 (First-and-20, PIT 12):

The pocket collapses again on Roethlisberger, and Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett comes within inches of sacking him all the way back at the Steelers’ one-yard line. Dockett was a problem all night, as the All-Pro picked up three sacks and three tackles for loss. This time, however, Roethlisberger is magically able to get away and delivers a strike to wideout Santonio Holmes for a 14-yard gain.

1:56 (Third-and-6, PIT 26):

After the Steelers sneak in a play before the two-minute warning, a long incompletion, Roethlisberger escapes the pocket again and finds Holmes for a first down. Holmes goes up to get the ball in traffic here, and while most remember his big catch and run and obviously his touchdown, this was a quietly crucial play in the drive. The Steelers had two timeouts still, so they very well could have punted if Holmes doesn’t make the catch.

1:33 (First-and-10, PIT 39):

The offensive line comes through big, finally giving Roethlisberger time on this drive. He dumps it down to wide receiver Nate Washington, who picks up the first down but can’t quite get out of bounds, causing the clock to continue to run.

1:02 (Second-and-6, ARI 44):

After Roethlisberger scrambles through the middle for four yards, causing the Steelers to burn their second timeout, the booth sends it down to the sideline to reporter Andrea Kremer. Kremer mentions that if Steelers kicker Jeff Reed was to kick a field goal, it would be directly into the wind, which has picked up. Reed was pretty consistent and solid that season but was only 1/2 on kicks of 50+ yards. Safe to say the Steelers don’t want Reed kicking a deep one into the wind here.

On the play, Roethlisberger drops back and executes a perfect pump fake to Mewelde Moore. Cardinals rookie cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie completely bites, and leaves Santonio Holmes open near the 35-yard line. Roethlisberger delivers a strike to Holmes, and Cardinals defensive back Aaron Francisco slips coming up to try to make the tackle. This allows Holmes to scamper all the way down to the six-yard line before finally being brought down. The Steelers use their last timeout.

0:48 (First-and-Goal, ARI 6):

The pump fake works again for Roethlisberger, as he fakes right, and has Holmes fairly open in the back left corner of the end zone. Roethlisberger, overthrows him, but not by much, and Holmes’ leap is enough to get his hands around the ball, but the ball goes right through his hands. So close to an amazing catch. John Madden calls out the Cardinals: “you have to do something to Santonio Holmes”. It seems like Holmes was always open on this drive.

0:42 (Second-and-Goal, ARI 6):

We’ve all seen this play. Roethlisberger goes to pass and points Holmes to the back corner of the end zone like they are playing football at recess. The pass is fit into an unbelievably tight window, and Holmes makes a harder version of the catch he couldn’t make on the previous play. Somehow, he gets both feet down, despite three Cardinals defenders in the area.

Reed’s extra point is good, and the Steelers take a 27-23 lead. This would be the final score after LaMarr Woodley’s strip-sack on Kurt Warner clinches the victory on the ensuing drive.

What a game, What a drive. One of the most important in not just the Steelers but NFL history. A legacy drive for Ben Roethlisberger, Santonio Holmes, and Mike Tomlin. A drive Steelers Nation will never forget.