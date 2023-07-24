Report: Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet Nearing Deal With Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Arthur Maulet might not be leaving the AFC North. Though released by the Steelers earlier in the offseason, Maulet is reportedly nearing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe tweeted the news moments ago, indicating a contract was near.

Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet is nearing an agreement to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. Maulet played a lot of slot CB and special teams snaps for Pittsburgh last 2 years. And now he could play against Steelers twice a year. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 24, 2023

Late last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were reportedly in the mix to sign him. But the Ravens have evidently swayed him. Perhaps the chance to get revenge on Pittsburgh twice a year played a factor. Maulet took a couple of subtle shots at the organization as he was for his release. It’s unclear exactly why he was unhappy. Most recently, he appeared on Good Morning Football and spoke highly of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Maulet signed with the Steelers for the 2021 season, spending two years with the team. A feisty slot corner, he appeared in 33 games, starting eight, and recording 106 tackles. He was primarily used as the team’s run down slot corner to help replace Mike Hilton, who signed with Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is still searching for their slot corner options in 2023. They may use a combination of people including Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, and others, to fill the roles held by Maulet and Cam Sutton last year. Sutton signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

We’ll update this post if the Maulet deal becomes official.

The Steelers will play the Ravens in Week 5 and Week 18 in 2023.