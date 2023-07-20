Fowler: Jaguars And Bears ‘Have Inquired’ About Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet, who was cut by the team after they added Chandon Sullivan, has interest from the Jaguars and Bears as a free agent, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jaguars and Bears are among teams that have inquired on free agent corner Arthur Maulet, who requested and was granted his release from Pittsburgh in May. Maulet — who had 59 tackles, two sacks and an INT last year — is weighing options and plan to be with a team for camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2023

Maulet was Pittsburgh’s primary slot corner last season, but Sullivan was likely to take his role. Maulet then asked for his release, although he could’ve played a role on special teams, as he led the team in special teams tackles last season.

He primarily played on run-downs last season, as he struggled in coverage. Sullivan is an upgrade in coverage. Last season, he finished with 59 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Pittsburgh’s slot corner position remains one of their biggest weaknesses, but as Jonathan Heitritter laid out, there could be outside options if Sullivan doesn’t work out. Elijah Riley and Duke Dawson also remain options to play the slot for the Steelers, while Patrick Peterson could potentially kick inside.

For Maulet, another team likely presents a better opportunity for playing time than he would’ve had in Pittsburgh in 2023. He recently spoke about how Mike Tomlin created accountability within the team, and while the ending didn’t work out, it’s clear he was appreciative of his time in Pittsburgh.

For his career, Maulet has 183 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. In addition to the Steelers, he’s also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets, where he started 11 games in two seasons. With the Jets in 2019, Maulet also returned a fumble for a touchdown. As an undrafted free agent out of Memphis, Maulet has carved out a nice career for himself. 2023 would be his sixth season in the NFL.

With Fowler adding that Maulet wants to be with a team for training camp, expect his situation to be resolved within a week or two.