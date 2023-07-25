Report: Eagles Signing Former Steelers WR Deon Cain

One former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is headed back to the NFL. According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR Deon Cain.

As Wilson notes, Cain is coming off a strong season with the USFL Birmingham Stallions, capped off with a three-touchdown performance in their USFL Championship Game win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Update: #Eagles are signing @USFLStallions championship game MVP wide receiver Deon Cain, per a league source @KPRC2 https://t.co/d0dUZ5FAlX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

A sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, Cain spent parts of the 2019 and 2020 season with the Steelers. As Pittsburgh’s offense was hit hard by injuries in 2019, Cain appeared in six games for the team, catching five passes for 72 yards. That included a 35-yard reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He appeared in a pair of games for Pittsburgh the following year but logged only 10 offensive snaps and did not catch a pass. Cain spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the USFL Stallions earlier this year. Given his familiarity to the team and summer success, it’s no surprise to see the Eagles take another look at him.

Interestingly, it sounded like Cain was going to sign with an NFL club earlier this month. On July 10, the Stallions’ official account noted Cain’s contract had been terminated, a carveout in his contract that allows him to immediately make the jump to the NFL. It’s not clear if the below tweet was referring to the Eagles or if another deal fell through but regardless, he’ll now be in an NFL training camp.

Contract Terminated / Signing with NFL Team: • Deon Cain WR — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) July 10, 2023

He is one of several USFL players to get back into the NFL. Stallions teammate and fellow former Steeler TE Jace Sternberger is signing with the Buffalo Bills while QB Alex McGough inked a deal with the Green Bay Packers.