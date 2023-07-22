Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp Sleepers: DL James Nyamwaya

A new series to get you ready for training camp. While much of our attention and all the headlines will be on the big-name players — QB Kenny Pickett’s jump, how OT Broderick Jones looks, and new defensive starters like CB Patrick Peterson — the summer is a great time to uncover that training camp darling. Just in the way RB Jaylen Warren was that guy last season, we’re highlighting potential sleepers who could be pushing for a roster spot come final cutdowns.

CAMP SLEEPER: DL James Nyamwaya

There’s no question Nyamwaya is making a big jump to the NFL. That’s true of any rookie coming from college. But Nyamwaya played at small schools, D-III Curry College before transferring up to the FCS-level Merrimack Warriors for the 2022 season.

His production didn’t look overwhelming: 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. That is typically a red flag for small school guys who should be dominating, but he saw plenty of attention from opposing offenses. He also played nose tackle and over center, making it harder to see one versus one matchups that would’ve allowed him to put up bigger numbers.

Nyamwaya is a sleeper for two reasons. One, the Steelers’ lack of ideal depth along the defensive line. They’re okay at nose tackle but defensive end looks light behind Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. DeMarvin Leal’s role and fit is questionable, Isaiahh Loudermilk is a limited bubble player, and Chris Wormley remains a free agent rehabbing his torn ACL. Nyamwaya has the size to play three and four technique, weighing in at 6-foot-4, 294 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms. That’s the frame of a typical Steelers lineman.

He’s also an athlete. At his Pro Day, he ran 5.08 with a 1.75 10-yard split all while turning in a 9’3″ broad jump and 35-inch vertical, a really eye-popping number. Based off the available data, he has a 7.08 RAS score, a solid figure.

In our post-signing profile, Jonathan Heitritter shared a similar analysis of Nyamwaya’s game:

“James Nyamwaya is an intriguing UDFA signing as he is still very raw when it comes to hand usage, playing with consistent pad level, and executing counters, but has the measurables, athleticism, and motor you can’t teach. He profiles exactly what the team looks for in its base 3-4 DEs and has the pass rush chops to warrant consideration as a developmental piece that is just scratching the surface.”

Given his youth and NFL jump ahead, practice squad makes the most sense for Nyamwaya. He may not fully know what he’s doing his first camp. But there’s enough tools and traits, along with size, that should allow him to make a couple of plays. Combine that with quality coaching from position coach Karl Dunbar and Nyamwaya is a name I’ll be watching. Even if I’m the only one.