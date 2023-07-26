Patrick Peterson Says He Can Set A Career-High In Interceptions In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a veteran, former All-Pro cornerback in Patrick Peterson this offseason, and while he might be entering his age-33 season, he thinks he could be in for a career year. On the All Things Covered podcast that he co-hosts with former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden, Peterson said he thinks he could set a career-high in interceptions.

“We got those dogs up front, they can stay healthy and keep hunting, the quarterback’s just gonna throw the ball blindfolded. So to be honest with you, this might be a career-high,” Peterson said. “So now this year, when I get my eight, there will be no disputin’ [sic] on where I should be on the end of the year.”

Peterson’s career-high in interceptions is seven, which he set in the second season of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson had five for the Minnesota Vikings last year but claimed on the podcast that he dropped two that he should’ve had, which would’ve tied his career high.

Given that he was able to grab five last year, the ball skills are still there for Peterson, and if the Steelers’ pass rush can get home and force the quarterback into making bad throws, he could flash again. Eight interceptions is a lot, especially with a lot of other guys who can be ball hawks in Pittsburgh’s secondary, but with Peterson likely starting the year as the team’s top cornerback, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.

It’s also clear that Peterson feels disrespected after the season he had last year. He’s already spoken out about his placement on PFF’s top cornerback rankings, and he also mentioned not getting an All-Pro or Pro Bowl nod last season after a five-interception year with 15 passes defended, the second most in his career. Obviously, if Peterson is able to get five-plus interceptions for the second year in a row, the narrative around his play will change and he’ll get more respect on a national level.

While he may not be getting respect for his recent play, there’s no doubt that Peterson is one of the best corners in recent NFL history, and he’s a guy who should be a great mentor for Pittsburgh’s young cornerback room while continuing to play at a high level. His addition could pay huge dividends for a Steelers defense that’s looking to remain among the best in the league.