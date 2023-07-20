Patrick Peterson Highest-Rated Steelers Cornerback At 85 Overall In Madden 24

Unlike recent days, I think Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be much happier with the Madden 24 ratings that have come out today. We already know that Pat Freiermuth is a top-ten tight end in the game as an 85 overall, but cornerback ratings have been released as well, and Patrick Peterson also came in as an 85 overall.

Levi Wallace received a 79 overall rating, while Joey Porter Jr. checks in at a 75 overall, which is actually higher than Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones, who was a 73 overall. Behind Peterson, Wallace and Porter, Chandon Sullivan received a very respectable 73 overall rating, while James Pierre is a 71 overall. I’m still baffled how Chukwuma Okorafor is a 70 overall, but that’s beside the point.

Rookie seventh-rounder Cory Trice Jr. is a 67 overall, while the cornerback room is rounded out by 65 overall Luq Barcoo, 64 overall Chris Wilcox and 63 overall Madre Harper. In the tight end room, Darnell Washington ranks ahead of Zach Gentry as a 69 overall. However, Washington’s run-blocking grade of 65 certainly feels a little bit too low. Zach Gentry is a 65 overall, while Connor Heyward, listed at tight end, is a 62 overall.

Relative to tight ends, Washington’s run-blocking grade still ranks within the top-15, so it’s not worth getting worked up or concerned over. Generally, I feel like these rankings are much more in-line with how the players have actually performed or are slated to perform, and some players’ ratings were higher than I expected them to be. After the absolute mess of the offensive line rankings yesterday, today’s release was nice to see.

More ratings are sure to come out in the following days, with quarterbacks, fullbacks and middle linebackers still without any ratings. Those should release soon, and I’m sure EA Sports will wait to release the quarterback ratings last.